Amitabh Bachchan shares meme on Mumbai's rain pain, netizens relate with hilarious reactions

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan lightened up the mood for Mumbaikars with a meme taking a dig at the woes caused by the rain. 

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 15:37 IST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan lightened up the mood for Mumbaikars with a meme taking a dig at the woes caused by the rain. On Tuesday, Big B took to Twitter to share a meme which has a snapshot from the video of the popular song "Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani". The song, from the film "The Great Gambler", was picturised on Amitabh and Zeenat Aman as they took a boat ride. Big B found the picture fit to the situation in Mumbai, where the roads are clogged with water as rain continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day. "Jalsa hote hue," Amitabh posted with the picture which also had a blurb saying: "Bhaiya Goregaon lena". Jalsa is the name of his residence in Juhu. Check out the meme here-

On a related note, since the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport is filled with water, actress Sonam Kapoor made the best use of social media to check if the place is working or not. She took to her Twitter account and tagged the Mumbai Police and BMC departments to ask, “Can anyone tell me if the airport is open?”

She was given a reply not only by the authorities but also by De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh who wrote, "No flights have taken off since last night .. m stuck at the airport."

Actress Esha Gupta gave her opinion on the condition and wrote, “So when there is no answer as to why Mumbai is getting major waterlogging, suddenly authorities blame “climate change”, otherwise call it “created by MNCs”.. corruption level 101.” She even urged people to provide shelter to the stray animals and wrote, “Urge Mumbaikars, please try if you could provide shelter to any strays you can. Humans can find for themselves. Animals wouldn’t know what to do or where to go.”

