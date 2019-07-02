Amitabh Bachchan shares meme on Mumbai's rain pain, netizens relate with hilarious reactions

Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan shares meme on Mumbai's rain pain

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan lightened up the mood for Mumbaikars with a meme taking a dig at the woes caused by the rain. On Tuesday, Big B took to Twitter to share a meme which has a snapshot from the video of the popular song "Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani". The song, from the film "The Great Gambler", was picturised on Amitabh and Zeenat Aman as they took a boat ride. Big B found the picture fit to the situation in Mumbai, where the roads are clogged with water as rain continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day. "Jalsa hote hue," Amitabh posted with the picture which also had a blurb saying: "Bhaiya Goregaon lena". Jalsa is the name of his residence in Juhu. Check out the meme here-

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

On a related note, since the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport is filled with water, actress Sonam Kapoor made the best use of social media to check if the place is working or not. She took to her Twitter account and tagged the Mumbai Police and BMC departments to ask, “Can anyone tell me if the airport is open?”

Can anyone tell me if the airport is open? @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @BOMairport — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2019

She was given a reply not only by the authorities but also by De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh who wrote, "No flights have taken off since last night .. m stuck at the airport."

No flights have taken off since last night .. m stuck at the airport — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 2, 2019

Actress Esha Gupta gave her opinion on the condition and wrote, “So when there is no answer as to why Mumbai is getting major waterlogging, suddenly authorities blame “climate change”, otherwise call it “created by MNCs”.. corruption level 101.” She even urged people to provide shelter to the stray animals and wrote, “Urge Mumbaikars, please try if you could provide shelter to any strays you can. Humans can find for themselves. Animals wouldn’t know what to do or where to go.”

So when there is no answer as to why Mumbai is getting major water logging, suddenly authorities blame “climate change”, otherwise call it “created by MNCs”.. corruption level 101 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 2, 2019

Urge Mumbaikars, please try if you could provide shelter to any strays you can. The humans can find for themselves. Animals wouldn’t know what to do or where to go. 🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 2, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

