Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes for Rishi Kapoor's new film Jhootha Kahin Ka

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday shared the trailer of his next film Jhootha Kahin Ka, a film he completed before leaving for New York for treatment. Sharing the trailer with her fans, he wrote, "A film I completed before coming here. Total madcracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story) with Neetu way back in the late 1970s. Hope you enjoy the same." As soon as the trailer popped on the internet, fans flooded Rishi kapoor’s social media with praises and compliments. Even veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes for the film.

Amitabh, who most recently starred with Rishi in Bollywood film 102 Not Out, tweeted: "Film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor and others... My best wishes." His gesture speaks a lot of the friendship between the two senior actors. Check out the tweet here-

T 3214 - film "Jhootha Kahin Ka" starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny singh, Omkar Kapoor and others..

my best wishes ..🙏🙏🌹https://t.co/earC8ufYXT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media game has always been very strong. The actor speaks his mind out through his various tweets and even treats his fans with many throwback pictures. Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan lightened up the mood for Mumbaikars with a meme taking a dig at the woes caused by the rain. On Tuesday, Big B took to Twitter to share a meme which has a snapshot from the video of the popular song "Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani". The song, from the film "The Great Gambler", was picturised on Amitabh and Zeenat Aman as they took a boat ride. Big B found the picture fit to the situation in Mumbai, where the roads are clogged with water as rain continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day. "Jalsa hote hue," Amitabh posted with the picture which also had a blurb saying: "Bhaiya Goregaon lena". Jalsa is the name of his residence in Juhu. Check out the meme here-

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

On a related note, Jhootha Kahin Ka is directed by Smeep Kang, and produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment Films. Presented by Soham Rockstars Entertainment, the movie is set to release on July 19.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page