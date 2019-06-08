Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan's secretary for 35 years Sheetal Jain passes away at 77

Amitabh Bachchan's secretary for 35 years Sheetal Jain passes away at 77

Apart from serving Amitabh Bachchan as his secretary, Sheetal Jain also produced hit film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2019 16:34 IST
Representative News Image

Amitabh Bachchan's secretary for 35 years Sheetal Jain passes away at 77 

Sheetal Jain, who served megastar Amitabh Bachchan as his secretary for 35 years passed away on Saturday. He took his last breath in Mumbai today. Apart from serving Amitabh Bachchan, Sheetal Jain also produced hit film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His last rights will take place at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai at 5 pm on Saturday. According to the reports, Sheetal Jain worked with prominent producer Vashu Bhagnani in many Bolywood films. 

On his sad demise, many Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher paid condolences on social media. The DDLJ actor wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan‘s secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss. #OmShanti" 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHappy birthday Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Five feet-tapping songs of the diva that will force you to 'Bounce' Next StoryNeena Gupta, Soni Razdan are living up their London dreams in latest vacation pictures  