Amitabh Bachchan's secretary for 35 years Sheetal Jain passes away at 77

Sheetal Jain, who served megastar Amitabh Bachchan as his secretary for 35 years passed away on Saturday. He took his last breath in Mumbai today. Apart from serving Amitabh Bachchan, Sheetal Jain also produced hit film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His last rights will take place at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai at 5 pm on Saturday. According to the reports, Sheetal Jain worked with prominent producer Vashu Bhagnani in many Bolywood films.

Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan‘s secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss.🙏 #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/dsNXbp8yp3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 8, 2019

On his sad demise, many Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher paid condolences on social media. The DDLJ actor wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan‘s secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss. #OmShanti"