Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir-Alia and other Bollywood celebs at Ambani House for Ganpati celebration

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilia has been decorated like a new bride as the family welcomed Lord Ganesh to their house.

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2019 23:30 IST
Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilia has been decorated like a new bride as the family welcomed Lord Ganesh to their house. It is Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani’s first Ganpati celebrations. Every year, the Ambani welcome Lord Ganesha at their house and celebrate the occasion with full enthusiasm and cheerfulness. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others also join the family and add more happiness to the celebrations. Not just Akash-Shloke, but this is year is extra special for the Ambani’s as Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Amabni will also be celebrating her first Ganpati Puja after her marriage with Anand Piramal. Take a look at all the pictures from the celebrations here and check out who all attended the Ganpati Puja.

Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani looked like a million dollars at Ganpati celebrations

Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani looked like a million dollars at Ganpati celebrations

Karan Johar had his fashion game on point for Ganpati celebrations at Ambani house

Karan Johar had his fashion game on point for Ganpati celebrations at Ambani house

Alia Bhatt posed with beau Ranbir Kapoor and friend Ayan Mukerji at the celebrations

Alia Bhatt posed with beau Ranbir Kapoor and friend Ayan Mukerji at the celebrations

Madhuri Dixit also posed with actor Aamir Khan at the Ambani House

Madhuri Dixit also posed with actor Aamir Khan at the Ambani House

Arjun Rampal arrived with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for the celebrations

Arjun Rampal arrived with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for the celebrations

Athiya Shetty posed with Karisma Kapoor at the Ambani House

Athiya Shetty posed with Karisma Kapoor at the Ambani House

As always, actress Rekha redefined elegance with her looks at the celebrations

As always, actress Rekha redefined elegance with her looks at the celebrations

Vicky Kaushal turned many heads with his appearance at the Ambani house

Vicky Kaushal turned many heads with his appearance at the Ambani house

Kajol appeared with friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Kajol appeared with friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Jitendra arrived for the celebrations at Ambani house along with daughter Ekta Kapoor

Jitendra arrived for the celebrations at Ambani house along with daughter Ekta Kapoor

Vidya Balan donned an orange saree as husband Siddharth Roy Kapur complemented her in yellow

Vidya Balan donned an orange saree as husband Siddharth Roy Kapur complemented her in yellow

Handsome hunk Suniel Shetty arrived with his wife Mana Shetty

Handsome hunk Suniel Shetty arrived with his wife Mana Shetty

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh made an appearance at the Ambani House with his family

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh made an appearance at the Ambani House with his family

Jackie Shroff impressed us yet again with his uber cool look

Jackie Shroff impressed us yet again with his uber cool look

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif showed up in shades of pink and peach for the celebration

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif showed up in shades of pink and peach for the celebration

Ileana D'cruz was a vision in white as she attended the celebrations

Ileana D'cruz was a vision in white as she attended the celebrations

Anil Kapoor looked handsome as he showed up at Ambani House. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor looked handsome as he showed up at Ambani House. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita

Anu Malik arrived with his family for the celebrations

Anu Malik arrived with his family for the celebrations

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opted with a purple Patiala suit for the celebrations

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opted with a purple Patiala suit for the celebrations

Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous as she arrived with husband Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous as she arrived with husband Sriram Nene

 

