Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir-Alia and other Bollywood celebs at Ambani House for Ganpati celebration

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilia has been decorated like a new bride as the family welcomed Lord Ganesh to their house. It is Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani’s first Ganpati celebrations. Every year, the Ambani welcome Lord Ganesha at their house and celebrate the occasion with full enthusiasm and cheerfulness. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others also join the family and add more happiness to the celebrations. Not just Akash-Shloke, but this is year is extra special for the Ambani’s as Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Amabni will also be celebrating her first Ganpati Puja after her marriage with Anand Piramal. Take a look at all the pictures from the celebrations here and check out who all attended the Ganpati Puja.