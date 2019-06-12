Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of 2,100 farmers from Bihar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in a benevolent act, has cleared off the loans of around 2,100 farmers from Bihar. Revealing the news on his blog, Big B wrote that he fulfilled his promise that he made to the farmers of Bihar. He wrote, "A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek."

The cine icon had previously written that "there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".

This is not the first time Amitabh has helped farmers. Last year, the Piku star had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The 76-year-old actor also wrote that there is "another promise to be completed".

T 3192 - .. deed done .. more tomorrow — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019

"To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds'," he wrote on his blog.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla. The film went on to do good business at the box office. He will be next seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan has also signed Shoojit Sircar's next Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is slated to release next year in April.