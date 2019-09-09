Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek visit Lalbaugcha Raja, Ambanis join to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha

Abhishek Bachchan visits Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Aradhya Bachchan joined him to offer prayers. Not just them, Ambani family were also spotted seeking blessings from Vighnaharta Ganpati. Abhishek took to his Instagram account to share the majestic picture of Ganpati Bappa, which is aesthetic and glorious at the same time. He wrote, "Ganapati bappa morya!!!" as he shares the picture!

Here are the glimpses of Ambani and Bachchan's family seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja.

T 3282 - In the blessings of Ganapati ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/iBrfdx90H6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2019

Ganpati Bappa morya! May Lord Ganpati accept all your prayers Amitji pic.twitter.com/2HGNwVtWzk — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) September 9, 2019

Recently, Ambani's held the great Ganpati Utsav at their mansion as it has been Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani's first, post marriage.

Ganesh Utsav brings the joy of celebrations all around the Nation. The celebrations kicked started on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019, and will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi which is on September 12. The festivities last for 10 days. The pandals and mandap are decorated beautifully to welcome Lord Ganesh.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped during these days and is asked for blessings. On the 10th day, the devotees bid adieu to Ganpati, taking a promise to return home next year with happiness and zeal.

