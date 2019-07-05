Allu Arjun shares photos of newly upgraded vanity van called Falcon and its price will blow away your mind

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun shares photos of his newly upgraded luxurious vanity van called Falcon

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun on Friday shared pictures of his new, highly sophisticated and upgraded vanity van with his followers on social media. "Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it's the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It's my vanity van, FALCON," Arjun tweeted along with some pictures of the vanity van. Going by the pictures, Arjun's van has got a major upgrade. According to the industry grapevine, the van cost a whopping Rs 7 crore.

Arjun is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Trivikram's yet-untitled Telugu film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in crucial roles. This is Arjun's third film with Trivikram after "Julayi" and "S/O Sathyamurthy". Arjun has two more films in the pipeline. He has a yet-untitled film with director Sukumar and another titled "Icon" with director Venu Sri Ram. The actor hasn’t had any film release in the past two years and on his 36th birthday this year, Allu Arjun announced three upcoming films.

While he is not seen in films, Allu Arjun keeps ruling the headline for his special moments shared with his family. Recently, he celebrated the birthday of his son and shared pictures of the same.Sharing pictures on Instagram, Allu Arjun revealed the story behind the pool as birthday gift. He wrote, “My Dad gifted ayaan a swimming pool for his birthday. I am still in shock . When he asked Ayaan what he wanted 45 days ago ? Ayaan said Pool . Dad agreed & Delivery. On Dot . Ayaan is soo lucky to have a grand dad like that . Lucky 4th generation kids . I envy them.” Arjun also revealed that they are calling the pool ‘Allu pool’. Check out the pictures here-

