Alia Bhatt’s workout video lifting deadly 70 kg weight will give you fitness motivation

Fitness is necessary for a healthy lifestyle and Alia Bhatt believes in that too. In her 7 year long career she has impressed her fans not only through her roles in films like Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, 2 States, Highway, Kalank and Raazi but also through her workouts which are always goal-oriented. From lifting weights to toning her muscles, she’s been doing it all. Yet again Alia’s latest workout video on social media will definitely inspire you to hit the gym right now.
In the video, she can be seen doing some heavy workout as she does deadlifts by lifting 70 kg weights. After her workout, her trainer took to social media to share the good news and also said that she challenged herself by attempting something which would take ages for somebody else to achieve.
Alia’s trainer on Instagram wrote, “The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm-up sets, she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure.”
View this post on Instagram
I’m going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn’t lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong! The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what’s put in front of her. New personal best done and now we’re going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we’ve got a lot of work to do. #sohfit #bethebestyou #girlswholift #strongnotskinny
In an interview to Vogue, Alia gave in the year 2015 she revealed after she gained the perfect bikini body for Shandaar, she started loving her workout sessions. Alia said, "Even though I had been working out before I met [Karachiwala], the gym was always a burden for me. A place I had to push myself to go to. But here, it's the other way around. I have to push myself to not go to the gym sometimes.” Alia is quite active on social media and keeps on posting picture and videos from her workout sessions in the gym.
View this post on Instagram
When you ask her to do the challenge and she makes you do it with her. Top effort @aliaabhatt - finishing that in 7:20 but next time we go lower on those squats. One day at a time - one day at a time! @karanjohar and @bindraamritpal we want to see you guys do this next! What say @aliaabhatt? #sohfitchallenge #300squatsfortime
View this post on Instagram
There’s something about this one. Quite the example for any person out there. @aliaabhatt just never gives up and she is never afraid to try something new. For someone who wasn’t lifting weights 3 months back to (a) doing her first dumbbell power snatch yesterday and doing it pretty well; and (b) deadlifting 60 kgs (@priyankarkapadia she’s thrown the ball back in your court) - you’ve been quite the rock star student. It’s been a pleasure getting to know and work with you the past few months. Lots and lots of work to do but the start has been amazing. Keep working as hard as you have been and the rest will take care of itself. #sohfit #bethebestyou
Alia who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor recently visited her beau's home when his dad Rishi Kapoor returned to India after one year of his Cancer treatment in the New York City. Have a look at her pictures:
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News