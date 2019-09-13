Alia Bhatt’s workout video lifting deadly 70 kg weight will give you fitness motivation

Fitness is necessary for a healthy lifestyle and Alia Bhatt believes in that too. In her 7 year long career she has impressed her fans not only through her roles in films like Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, 2 States, Highway, Kalank and Raazi but also through her workouts which are always goal-oriented. From lifting weights to toning her muscles, she’s been doing it all. Yet again Alia’s latest workout video on social media will definitely inspire you to hit the gym right now.

In the video, she can be seen doing some heavy workout as she does deadlifts by lifting 70 kg weights. After her workout, her trainer took to social media to share the good news and also said that she challenged herself by attempting something which would take ages for somebody else to achieve.

Alia’s trainer on Instagram wrote, “The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm-up sets, she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure.”

In an interview to Vogue, Alia gave in the year 2015 she revealed after she gained the perfect bikini body for Shandaar, she started loving her workout sessions. Alia said, "Even though I had been working out before I met [Karachiwala], the gym was always a burden for me. A place I had to push myself to go to. But here, it's the other way around. I have to push myself to not go to the gym sometimes.” Alia is quite active on social media and keeps on posting picture and videos from her workout sessions in the gym.

Alia who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor recently visited her beau's home when his dad Rishi Kapoor returned to India after one year of his Cancer treatment in the New York City. Have a look at her pictures:

