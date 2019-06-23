Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt on dating Ranbir Kapoor: 'Nazar na lage, walking on clouds right now'

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never shy away from talking about their chemistry and what they mean to each other. In her latest interview with a daily, Alia spoke about her bond with Ranbir and explained how he is always there to help her. The Raazi star revealed that she is at ease when it comes to her relationship with Ranbir. The actress said that they both have a lot of work on the plate that helps them to build their own comfort.

Alia was talking to Bombay Times when she said her bond with Ranbir cannot be categorised as relationship, but it’s friendship. She was quoted saying, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now.” Alia went on to talk about the kind of professional life she shares with Ranbir.

She said, “The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together.” The actor then said that her relationship with Ranbir is what a comfortable relationship looks like. She said, “That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage.”

Alia revealed that she used to stress a lot about things. The actor said that despite working hard, she used to feel stressed about the things that were never in her control. However, she credited Ranbir for helping her out in such situations. Alia said that the Sanju-star told her to be easy in life and let the things be. She said, “I stress about things that are not in my control. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you’re working hard, you need not worry about anything else.”

Alia said that Ranbir’s piece of advice really helped her to build a better perspective towards situations. She added that Ranbir asked her to “do the best you can and just let everything else be. That helped me. I still stress but it’s easier for me now to let it be.”

