Alia Bhatt meets designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is she finalising her bridal lehenga for wedding with Ranbir?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other for some time now and finally, the news of the couple getting married is buzzing all around the B-town. Is she going to wear a Sabyasachi Bridal Lehenga for her D-Day?

New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 11:38 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other for some time now and finally, the news of the couple getting married is buzzing all around the B-town. Alia and Ranbir are often spotted together for family dinner, romantic dates and even on vacations. However, they have chosen to stay quiet in revealing their marriage plans. With so much buzz around their wedding to take place in 2020, Alia Bhatt's meeting with ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee seems to be an important one. Is she going to wear a Sabyasachi Bridal Lehenga for her D-Day?

According to the reports, Kapoor and Bhatt family is waiting for Rishi Kapoor's recovery while he is undergoing the final stage of treatment in New York. As soon as he comes back, we will get to hear wedding bells ringing in the B-town. Of course, Alia-Ranbir's wedding would be no less than a dream wedding of the two famous Bollywood celebs. 

Alia Bhatt is often seen hanging out with Ranbir's family. Not just this, amidst her busy schedule, she manages time to check on father-in-law Rishi Kapoor's heath. She is often seen posing together in the picture with Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, a few days ago, it seemed that it was a gala family dinner with Alia and Ranbir joining for the same in New York. 

The recent reports by SpotBoye suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a meeting with Sabyasachi. Not just this, Alia Bhatt is going to be the Sabya bride, following the league of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra. In fact, Alia Bhatt is often seen in Sabyasachi outfit otherwise too. Going by the reports, Alia and Ranbir will be tying the wedding knot in the first half of 2020.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. He will be next seen in Brahmastra opposite lady love Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra is directed by Ayaan Mukherjee and for the very first time, we will get to see Ranbir-Alia sharing the screen space. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie is scheduled to release at the beginning of 2020. 

