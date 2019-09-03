Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can’t take their eyes off each other at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry was worth watching as they attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where they both posed for the shutterbugs.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2019 11:58 IST
Representative News Image

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in love and during various events and occasions, their fans get to see them together stealing the show. Yet again, they made heads turn when they attended the grand puja organized by the Ambanis. A lot of Bollywood A-listers arrived at their traditional best at the celebrations. But Alia and Ranbir’s chemistry was something that everyone saw.

The couple were seen smiling for the shutterbugs as they posed for the customary photoshoot. They were even accompanied by their friend Ayan Mukherji and actor Aamir Khan. Alia was seen beautiful wearing a yellow floral saree with pink blouse paired with wore large chandelier earrings and loose hair while the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked dapper in his silver-grey kurta.

Their gestures showed how much they are into as sometimes they were seen gazing into each other’s eyes while at the other the actor held her lady by her waist. Have a look at their pictures that were clicked when they arrived at Ambani's residence, Antilia.

Alia Bhatt at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia Bhatt at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia and Ranbir at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia and Ranbir at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia and Ranbir at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia and Ranbir at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia and Ranbir at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia and Ranbir at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Various celebrities attended the event including names like Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. See some more pictures from the celebrations here:

Aditi Rao Hydari at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Aditi Rao Hydari at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Vicky Kaushal at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Vicky Kaushal at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Celebrities at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Celebrities at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Manish Malhotra and Kajol at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Manish Malhotra and Kajol at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kriti Sanon at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kriti Sanon at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in the film Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

