Akshay Kumar urges fans to spend time with parents, shares adorable video with his mother

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood took to his Instagram account to share an adorable video with his mother. The actor urges his fans to take out some time and spend it with your parents. While Akshay Kumar realises the importance of spending quality time with parents, he requests people to do so. He shared a video with his mother and captioned it as, "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can."

Akshay Kumar's mother can be seen on the wheelchair as the actor takes her for a walk in the streets of London. His fans are getting emotional to see this side of Akshay Kumar and have been dropping heartfelt comments on his latest post.

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar shared his childhood picture and captioned it as, "Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it’s a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day! It’s time to ask"

He focussed on how his mother ensured that he gets proper nutrition. Akshay Kumar lays emphasis on the value of parent and children relationship. he even shared the picture of his mother doing Yoga asana on International Yoga Day. He wrote, "Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently celebrating and enjoying the success of his last release Mission Mangal. The movie has been a blockbuster one, starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and others. Akshay Kumar has many movies lined up his way. He will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor in Good News. He will be seen performing stunts in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in the movie. Not just this, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey.

