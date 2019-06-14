Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar tweets requesting fans to stop creating negativity towards the release date of Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi was previously scheduled to release on Eid. However, Edi is always booked for Salman Khan majorly. Next year it is booked for Inshallah. Thus, Rohit Shetty opted to reschedule the releasing dat eof Sooryavanshi and now the new date is March 27, 2020. However, this furiated Akshay Kumar fans and they started boycotting Sooryavanshi and started speaking ill off Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan.

Akshay Kumar, thus took to his Twitter account and requested fans to stop creating negativity. Akshay's tweets suggest that there is no harm in the change of the dates. Also, there is no Sooryavanshi v/s Inshallah.

No one knew about the change in the dates of Sooryavanshi until Salman Khan took to his Instagram to announce this news. He wrote, "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March 2020." In response to the same, Rohit Shetty wrote, "You can Compete with the World but Not with your Family...See you soon Chulbul Pandey!!!"

This annoyed Akshay Kumar's fans and 'Boycott Sooryavanshi, Boycott Akshay Kumar' was ruling the Twitter trends. After facing disgrace and criticism for two days, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and with folded hands, he requested people to stop being negative about it.

Akshay Kumar will be seen performing the stunts in Sooryavanshi. There has been news that Akshay and Katrina will be shaking legs on the most sensational song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Sooryavanshi. The movie is now releasing on March 27, 2020. Inshallah by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will release on Eid 2020.