Akshay Kumar's throwback picture reminds us of Khiladi's passion for sports- See pic

Akshay Kumar, the 'Khiladi of Bollywood', is known for his passion to try on new things. He adds life to every role he plays. His recent release Mission Mangal is enough to prove that Akshay Kumar's presence on the screen makes a huge difference. Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram to share one of his childhood pictures. He looked absolutely like a teenage Khiladi who is inclined towards sports. He captioned his picture as, "Growing up I was always inclined towards sports & my mom ensured I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day! It’s time to ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india .I nominate @vidya_balan @taapsee @sonakshisinha."

Akshay Kumar shared the picture to spread awareness on girl child education which was initiated by Twinkle Khanna. A few days ago Twinkle Khanna too shared her childhood picture and captioned it as, " Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart- I nominate @sonamkapoor @tahirakashyap @akshaykumar to take this further by sharing their school memories."

This initiate has been started by an NGO, Save The Children India. Twinkle Khanna being the artist ambassador of this NGO has taken to her Twitter account to share and support the cause. Talking about Akshay Kumar's take on social issues, the actor has been playing a prominent role in highlighting the evils of the society. His movies like Pad Man, Toilet Ek Prem Katha have highlighted the major problematic areas of Indian society and how as an individual we can stand up to uproot the same.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Mission Mangal. He has a lot of movies in his bucket. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryvanshi alongwith Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Good News, opposite Kareena Kapoor. Housefull 4 and Laxmmi Bomb are other two movies lined up for Akshay Kumar.

