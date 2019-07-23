Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's response to his fan who sent him 20 years old autographed pic gets viral on Twitter

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood took to his Twitter to reply to his fan who sent him a 20 years old autograph picture. Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors of Bollywood known for his works in Kesari, Rowdy Rathore, Airlift, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more blockbusters, will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He will be seen performing some of the high-rated stunts in the movie. Recently, one of Akshay Kumar's fan sent him a 20 years old picture which had Akshay Kumar's autograph and he list of his movies. Akshay Kumar got overwhelmed to see the picture and recalled his good old fan mail days.

Akshay Kumar tweeted in response to his fan's mail, “Of course I do...good old days of fan mail :) Hope you’re doing good. God bless always"

Of course I do...good old days of fan mail :) Hope you’re doing good. God bless always https://t.co/wt3D6iAdTx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

His fan wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar sir this photo u had sent me in the year 1997, That time I had sent u the appreciation letter, & in return u sent me this photo with ur forthcoming movies list, Hope u remembered it, love from ur big fan Anand from @Khiladians_Pune @shilpa_lakhani @AKFansGroup"

Dear @akshaykumar sir this photo u had sent me in the year 1997, That time I had sent u the appreciation letter, & in return u sent me this photo with ur forthcoming movies list, Hope u remembered it, love from ur big fan Anand from @Khiladians_Pune@shilpa_lakhani @AKFansGroup pic.twitter.com/5vzouTOfV6 — Akshay Matters (@AnandGalande) July 22, 2019

Akshay Kumar was seen in movies like Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Dil To Pagal Hai and more in the year 1997. He gave back-to-back hits with his tremendous performances. Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The movie is set to hit theatres on March 2020. He will also be seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor. The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. His upcoming movie Mission Mangal which is set to release on August 15, 2019 is worth watching!

According to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar's famous song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the movie Mohra will be recreated in Sooryavanshi, starring Katrina and Akshay.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' trailer sets off meme fest

Also Read: Has Vidya Balan signed Mission Mangal for a Nation Award, Akshay Kumar has the answer

Click Here to get Latest Bollywood Updates and Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Buzz