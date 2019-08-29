Akshay Kumar's lookalike from Kashmir appears to be his twin brother, resemblance leaves netizens shocked

Akshay Kumar, who is currently rejoicing the success of his recent release Mission Mangal is ruling our timelines yet again! Well, the Khiladi of Bollywood is unmatchable when it comes to strength, talent and zeal. However, his lookalike from Kashmir resembles him to the core. Recently, one of the editors of a leading news channel shared a picture of Mir Majid from Kashmir. He looks like an elder version of Akshay Kumar, however, shorter in height. While the picture gets circulated on the internet, Netizens are shocked to see such uncanny resemblance.

Well, we keep finding common man resembling some of the famous Bollywood celebs. Salman Khan, John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and others have much-resembling lookalikes. Mir Majid looks like old version of Akshay Kumar. He caught attention while he revealed that he is a big fan of former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The picture goes viral on Twitter and gaining amazing number of retweets and comments for resembling Khiladi of Bollywood.

Taking about Akshay Kumar's work, the actor is enjoying the success of his last release Mission Mangal along with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and others. The actor will be next seen with Kareena Kapoor in Good News. Not just this, he will be seen performing stunts in Rohit Shetty's action-drama movie Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. The movie is expected to release in March 2020. His movie Housefull 4 and Laxmmi Bomb are also lined up.

