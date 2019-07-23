Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheers for husband Abhishek Bachchan on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ win, shares post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheers for husband Abhishek Bachchan on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ win

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan always manage to set major couple goals with the way they stand for each other and support each other in every situation. Their viral pictures and videos together are proof that the love between them is as fresh as it was in the beginning. The couple has just returned from their vacation in New York where they spent quality time with each other and now that they are back, Abhishek Bachchan has gone back to cheering up his team Jaipur’s Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League.

While Abhishek Bachchan made sure he is there for his team in yesterday’s match and boost their self-confidence, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure she also extends her support to the team and her husband. The blue-eyed diva took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures of husband Abhishek Bachchan in which he is seen rejoicing his team’s glorious win at the Pro Kabaddi League. In the pictures, Abhishek is seen wearing a blue jersey and smiling as his team wins. Aishwarya shared the pictures saying, “ATTABOYZ...Yaaaaay PINK PANTHERRRSSS... GOD BLESSSSS” Check out the post here-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines recently went she was spotted roaming around on the streets of New York with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The couple’s pictures with their fans and with veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor also made their way to the social media. It was a fam jam for the Kapoors and Bachchans when Aishwarya and Abhishek visited the veteran couple at their house in NYC. They all came together to spend some time with each other. Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Lovly to see two beauties warming up… which two Hmmmmmmm.” Check out the pictures here-

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to reunite with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after their film Manmarziyaan. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not yet announced her next film but the reports suggest that she will be seen working with Mani Ratnam again in his next multi-starrer period drama.

