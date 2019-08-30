Check out Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff’s romantic pictures from Europe vacation

Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff’s romantic pictures from Europe Vacation

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make it big in the industry with his debut film RX 100. Ahan has already begun shooting for the Hindi remake of blockbuster Telegu film. While there is still time when the fans watch the star kid on the big screen, Ahan Shetty has already grabbed the limelight for his personal life. The actor is currently in Europe where he is enjoying a romantic vacation with his rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff. The duo has been sharing many eye-popping pictures on their social media ever since they stepped on the beautiful land.

Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff have been enjoying the scenic views and the sea in Europe these days. From Amalfi Coast and Sicily in Italy to Corfu in Greece, the couple has been taking in the beauty in the most romantic way. While Ahan and Tania didn’t share a single picture together on social media, their individual pictures have already become the talk of the town. From Tania’s bikini pictures to Ahan’s drool-worthy work out flaunting his handsome body, check out all the pictures form their Europe getaway here-

Ahan has been spotted with Tania at various places. While couple has not announced their relationship in public, Tania is often seen accompanying Ahan to Bollywood parties and events. On the related note, Ahan Shetty is all geared for his big Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film RX 100. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it is expected to release in May 2019. On the other hand, Tania is the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila and is a model. She is also aspiring to be a fashion designer.

Throwing light on Ahan Shetty’s debut film, director Milan Lutharia said in a statement, "The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara (Sutaria) and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We're set to go now."

Congratulations PHANTOM!!!... A new journey begins today my baby ... No matter how u feel ... Get up...Dress up... Show up...Scream, Cry, but NEVER give up!!!! #AhanShetty #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/VgQhyKBXeE — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2018

