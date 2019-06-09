After Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Hansal Mehta warns people against fraudsters

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has been receiving queries about a non-existent project of his with actor Rajkummar Rao, has warned people against falling in the trap of fraudsters by saying no such project existed and no funds were being sought. "There are some unscrupulous persons floating around with a non-existent project with me and @RajkummarRao. They seem to be seeking finance for a project that neither of us know anything about. There is no such project. And there is no such finance that is being sought. Beware," Mehta tweeted on Saturday.

"There are at least 20 people who have messaged me or called asking about this non-existent film(s). Kindly DM (send a direct message) or get in touch with my managers if you need any clarification. Just don't get misled by fraudsters," he further wrote on the micro-blogging site.

There are at least 20 people who have messaged me or called asking about this non-existent film(s). Kindly DM or get in touch with my managers at CAA-KWAN if you need any clarification. Just don't get misled by fraudsters. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 8, 2019

There are some unscrupulous persons floating around with a non-existent project with me and @RajkummarRao. They seem to be seeking finance for a project that neither of us know anything about. There is NO such project. And there is NO such finance that is being sought . BEWARE. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 8, 2019

Mehta and Rajkummar have worked together on films like "CityLights", "Shahid" and "Omerta". The two have teamed up again for "Turram Khan". A few days ago, Rajkummar Rao also took to his Instagram story to warn the industry against impersonator. “It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors,” Rajkummar tweeted.

The actor set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities.

(With IANS inputs)