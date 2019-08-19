Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and others troll Diana Penty for her latest Instagram picture, check out

Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and others troll Diana Penty for her latest Instagram picture

Diana Penty is being trolled on social media; no, not by netizens but by the Bollywood fraternity. Celebs who have been trolling the actress include Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood and Punit Malhotra. It so happened that Diana posted a picture of herself on Instagram, with the caption: "Messy hair, don't care!" In the picture, the Happy Bhag Jayegi actress can be seen posing in a way as if she is trying to arrange her hair, which looks perfect already.

Diana Penty Instagram Post

Bollywood celebs immediately started trolling the actress. "D... this messy hair is #HairGoals," wrote actress Aditi Rao Hydari, commenting on the post. Dia Mirza commented: "Uhhhhh where's the mess missy?" Actor Sonu Sood said, "Messy... straight out of the parlour." Filmmaker Punit Malhotra asked, "This is messy?"

On teh related note, Diana Penty is set to walk the ramp for Delhi-based fashion couturier Ridhi Mehra at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Talking about the same, Diana Penty said in a statement, “I am super excited to walk for Ridhi Mehra for Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 for her stunning collection, An Ode to Heirlooms. Her outfits are comfortable yet stylish, and are the perfect balance of traditional and contemporary.”

On the work front, Diana was last seen in the song "Sheher ki ladki" alongside rapper Baadshah, for the film "Khandaani Shafakhana". She will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's romantic movie "Shiddat", which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Mohit Raina.

