A film offer must be exciting to be aspirational for me: Tabu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM I want to be able to enjoy what I am doing. It should excite me. says Tabu

Veteran actress Tabu says she has no aspirations but wants to enjoy what she is doing.

"I don't have a plan. I don't have such an aspiration but I want to be able to enjoy what I am doing. It should excite me. When a film comes to me it's not the genre or what I am doing but it should excite me, engage me. Then it becomes aspirational for me," Tabu told IANS.

The 47-year-old actress will next be seen in "Jawaani Jaaneman", a comedy co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The film also marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a coming-of-age story of a father and a daughter, and co-produced by Saif, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani.

Tabu first faced the camera in Sagar Sarhadi's 1982 film, "Bazaar", but was noticed when she played Dev Anand's schoolgoing daughter in "Hum Naujawan". The actress made her Bollywood debut as a fullfledged heroine opposite Rishi Kapoor in the 1994 "Pehla Pehla Pyaar".