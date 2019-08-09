Image Source : 66th National Film Awards announced: Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar congratulate winners

Bollywood films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Padmanwon big at the 66th National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities have now reacted to it by pouring in warm wishes for the winners of National Film Awards 2019. The announcement was made in a press conference by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Film Category; AS Kanal, Chairperson, Non-Feature Film Category and Utpal Borpujari, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema. The Chairpersons and other Jury Members earlier on Friday submitted a report on 66th National Film Awards to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

While Hindi movie "Padman" was declared Best Film on Social Issues, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal jointly received the Best Actor Award for their performances in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Have a look at how Bollywood celebrities reacted to 66th National Film Awards announcement:

Thank you! Completely overwhelmed -I was in the car-saw this very tweet and discovered we actually won the National Award! #Padman https://t.co/s1xwoiiJfn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 9, 2019

Aditya Dhar also won Best Director Award for "Uri: The Surgical Strike". The film that has Vicky playing an Indian Army officer also won the Sound Designer award (Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee). Best Music Director (Background Music) went to Shashwat Sachdev for "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

"Andhadhun" was also a favourite at this year's edition of National Film Awards. Apart from the Best Actor Award, the movie won Best Hindi Film award and honour for Screenplay writer (adapted): Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao and Pooja Ladha Surti.

"Badhaai Ho" bagged awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress (Surekha Sikri).

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Padman" was declared Best Film on Social Issues. "Padmaavat" won big, especially in the music categories. It bagged awards for Best Male Playback Singer (Arijit Singh for the song "Binte dil misriya mein"), Best Music Direction -- Music Director (Songs): Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Best Choreography (Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar for the song "Ghoomar").

As for other top honours, Gujarati film "Hellaro" was declared Best Feature Film winner, Keerthy Suresh was declared winner of Best Actress trophy for her performance in Telugu movie "Mahanati" and Uttarakhand was declared the Most Film Friendly State.

