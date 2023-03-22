Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 5: Kapil Sharma-Nandita Das' film continues to DROP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAMMYPANTS4 Kapil Sharma's zwigato

Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 5: Kapil Sharma starrer opened to rave reviews when it hit the theatre on March 17. However, the social drama witnessed a dull first weekend. The movie directed by Nandita Das, also stars Shahana Goswami and clashed at the box-office with the pan-India film Kabzaa and Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. While fans and critics lauded the slice-of-life drama that brings to focus the world where survival is conditioned not on the hard work of the food delivery agents but on the frivolous nature of the customers, the same wasn't converted into the BO business.

Zwigato Box Office Report

The film is struggling at the box office. After registering a massive drop on Monday, the film is seeing a downward trend as it continues to fall. The number for day 5 is yet to be announced.

About Zwigato

Set in Bhubaneshwar, the story revolves around Manas played by Kapil Sharma, and his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami) and how they keep their body and soul together to pull through the financial crisis. Showing the plight of the migrant couple in the post-Covid era, the film is Nandita Das' thoughtful take on the gig economy.

The slice-of-life film is about an ex-factory floor manager who loses his job during the pandemic. Later, he finds work as a food delivery rider, where he has to contend with the world of ratings and rewards. Kapil is shown as a complete family man. He finds it difficult to spend time with his wife, Shahana. Then, his wife takes up work in order to support their family. He says that the organisation expects him to chase incentives and be a good boy.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma had earlier said he resonated with the story of "Zwigato" due to his past experience. “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.” Through Nandita Das' directorial Sharma said he wants to present aspects of his personality other than funny bones.

