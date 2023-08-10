Zeenat Aman’s reaction for Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 announcement goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zeenat Aman’s reaction for Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 announcement

Ever since the teaser of Don 3 is out and Ranveer Singh who will be seen as the new Don in this franchise, netizens couldn’t keep calm. Amid all of this, Ranveer Singh dropped a series of childhood pictures of himself, holding a toy gun along with a note that assured everyone that he’ll do justice to the legacy of the iconic character. Many celebs reacted to it, but Zeenat Aman aka Roma’s reaction is hard to miss.

Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child, I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A. Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘Hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream”.

He also added, He added, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’ Don’. Thank you for your love."

Reacting to the post, “Zeenat Aman who played the role of Roman in the first part of Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1978, and for whom the dialogue, “Mujhey Jungli Billiyan Bohot Pasand Hai” was addressed. She wrote in the comment, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy “junglee billi to your Don."

Meanwhile, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani announced Don 3 under their banner Excel Entertainment. They recently shared the first-look video of Ranveer from the film. More details about the film cast are awaited.

