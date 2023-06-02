Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's chemistry garners mixed reactions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Twitter Review

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Twitter Review: A romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, hits theatres today. The film received a lot of attention due to its new pairing. While the fans are loving Vicky and Sara's chemistry, they also feel that the family saga is stretched and boring. Ever since the makers dropped the impressive trailer for the romantic comedy, we have been waiting with bated breath for its release, however, it isn't much impressive as it lacks direction and storyline.

The film is billed as a family comedy with decent performances by Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan. The duo was able to pull off the small-town couple with ease and perfection, matching each other's happy energies on screen. ALSO READ: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's light-hearted comedy reaches a dead-end

Let's see what Twitterati have to say.

With high-voltage drama, emotions and punches, the film fulfills the comedy part but lacks direction and execution. The supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as mama and mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya’s father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil’s father deliver good performances. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes).

