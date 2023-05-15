Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's rom-com shows two flip sides of a marriage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer OUT

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out! The film will release theatrically on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Also starring Sharib Hashmi, the romantic-comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar who previously helmed Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi (2021). Dropping the trailer, the makers wrote, "Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar. Dekhiye #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June, 2023."

Earlier, the release date of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's starrer was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He wrote, "VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE... Producer Dinesh Vijan's #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023... Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal's birthday... Directed by Laxman Utekar."

After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team. "Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky."@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added. More details regarding the film are awaited.

