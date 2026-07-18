YRF, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda celebrate one year of Saiyaara with special posts

New Delhi:

Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara was released on this day last year. It marked Ahaan Panday's acting debut and also served as Aneet Padda's first film as a lead actress. The film was warmly embraced by audiences, with Ahaan Panday becoming an overnight star following his debut performance.

A gift for fans from the makers

A special gift has been unveiled for fans to mark the film's first anniversary. The makers have launched an Exclusive 2-Disc Collector's Edition LP, with a limited-edition version released today. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda travelled to London's Wembley Stadium to celebrate one year of Saiyaara, where they launched the Collector's Edition Vinyl LP. The package is designed to give fans and music lovers a chance to relive the film's musical journey.

Celebrating the first anniversary

To celebrate the milestone, Yash Raj Films shared a post on Instagram. It read, 'One year of Saiyaara. Vaani and Krish at Wembley. It feels like it was written in the stars. Thank you for giving Saiyaara a place in your hearts. It means the world to us. To all the Saiyaara fans who loved our music, our voices and our dialogues, you can now own the Exclusive 2-Disc Collector's Edition LP, which includes special memorabilia. It is a piece of us. For you. Forever. Limited Edition. Releasing today. Available worldwide now.'

Saiyaara at the box office

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara received an overwhelming response, particularly from younger audiences. Many cinema-goers were seen getting emotional while watching the film, with several videos of their reactions going viral on social media. The film's music was also widely appreciated. Saiyaara entered the Rs 300 crore club and went on to gross Rs 329.73 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Under the direction of Mohit Suri, Saiyaara became one of the most surprising success stories in 2025. With Yash Raj Films behind it, the musical romance featured newcomer Ahaan Panday as the leading man and Aneet Padda, who played her first lead role. It touched the hearts of many people with an emotional love story and popular music, helping the movie have an outstanding theatrical run and becoming one of the most profitable Hindi films of the year.

Also Read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to work together yet again after Saiyaara, Mohit Suri to direct film