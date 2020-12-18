YouTube star CarryMinati to make B'wood debut in Big B-Ajay Devgn film 'MayDay'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CARRY MINATI Ajey Nagar

Ajey Nagar, who is popular as CarryMinati on YouTube, will enter Bollywood with a role in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer, MayDay. He will play a social media sensation. "I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be aligning creative forces with such reputed personalities from the film fraternity. I'm eagerly looking forward to being a part of this brand-new adventure and learning a thing or two about acting while I'm at it," CarryMinati said.

"In the past, I've got offered film roles but I agreed to be a part of this project because I had the opportunity to play myself and bring my alias, Carry Minati alive on the 70 mm screen. I remember enacting these skits as a child and my parents always thought I'd grow up to be an actor. You see acting is something that comes to me naturally just like music so it's no rocket science for me really," he added.

CarryMinati has a message for his fans.

"For all my anxious fans out there, I'm just exploring and experimenting within the creative gamut, but content creation will always be my passion and true calling," he shared.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay, and the film marks his return on screen with Big B after Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The new film, which belongs to the drama genre, sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, Satyagraha, released in August 2013.

Unconfirmed sources have said that Ajay plays a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in the film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Big B's character is under wraps.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. The movie went on the floors earlier this month. CarryMinati will join the cast and crew later next week.

The film is slated to release on April 29, 2022.