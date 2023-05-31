Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 10 years, Ayan Mukerji pens note: 'I don’t think I’ve seen it fully'

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/AYANMUKERJI Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 10 years

Celebrating a Decade: Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani marks 10 years since its release. The 2013 film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin leaves a lasting impression with box office success and record-breaking feats, earning its place as a beloved classic.

As the film completed ten glorious years, Ayan Mukerji took to his Instaram account and wrote a heartfelt note. The filmmaker revealed that he hasn't watched the film fully yet. He wrote, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me."

He added, "Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released..(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!) But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie."

His note further read, "In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD. So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years. Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayan Mukerji's last release was the magnum opus Brahmastra in 2022. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Now, he is currently working on War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

