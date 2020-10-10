World Mental Health Day 2020: 5 possible reasons of stress, anxiety and depression in Bollywood

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA/ALIA/DEEPIKA Mental Health issues in Bollywood

Depression and mental health issues are still considered big taboos which need to be discussed more often. Many people refuse to believe that depression is real and can be a serious illness. Especially, when you are a celebrity it gets even harder to deal with the stress and anxiety problems. Most of the Bollywood stars go through a lot of pressure doing their jobs which include being confronted by media, getting trolled on social media and much more.

Many popular names have come out and about to speak regarding mental health issues like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma. But being celebrities do they go through the same pressure which a common man does? Well, that may differ as being a part of showbiz their struggles and lives are totally different which an everyday person does not get to experience. Therefore, here we look at 5 possible factors that may cause depression in celebrities.

Social Media

Gone are the days when people used to read about celebrities and their latest happenings in Magazines. Now the letters and fan mails have been replaced by comments and tweets online which often leads to trolling. Yes, almost everyday celebs are trolled and bullied on social media which adds to a lot of pressure mentally. Be it their private lives or professional lives, they are often considered soft targets by the people online.

Dealing with paparazzi

A common man does not have to think before stepping out but a celebrity has to. With the constant paparazzi presence, each and every move of actors are monitored. There isn’t much privacy which puts celebrities at a constant pressure to be the perfect role models for their fans. The thorough need to come out as a perfect person in front of the world always can lead to immense stress and anxiety.

Constant pressure to look presentable

With mobile phones all around looking to snap any celebrity, celebrities have to ensure that they look like best. Any image of them being tired, overworked, or without makeup will immediately move to Twitter where a plethora of trollers and memers are there to ridicule them for their looks. This takes its own toll and causes depression.

Work Pressure

Even when the focus on to look good is constant, the pressure to get work and do justice to that work is even more. Right from the trailers, a movie and the acting is dissected. Having work schedules that don’t follow 9 to 5 schedule also takes its toll.

Relationships

Like other people, celebrities too face breakups, divorces and cheating by their partners which lead to depression.

