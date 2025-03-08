Women's Day special: Actresses who left glamorous roles to empower women through transformative characters On International Women's Day, Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone are celebrated for redefining roles and empowering women through their transformative performances in powerful, real-life-inspired characters.

International Women's Day is a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women in shaping society across cultures, religions, and countries. Women have played a crucial role in building a civilised world, and their presence in every field continues to increase, marking a momentous shift.

In the world of cinema, where it was once unimaginable for women to have a prominent presence, today they are being celebrated globally for their talent. On this special day, we highlight three Bollywood actresses who have taken on unconventional roles, leaving behind their glamorous images and embracing characters that tell empowering and real stories of women.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: From beauty queen to powerful storyteller

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for winning the Miss World title and her stunning beauty, has proven her acting prowess over the years. In her illustrious career, she has played several roles that go beyond conventional glamour. One such role was in the 2016 film Sarbjit, where she portrayed the real-life character of Dalbir Kaur, a woman who fought relentlessly for her brother's justice after he was wrongfully imprisoned in Pakistan.

For this role, Aishwarya underwent a remarkable transformation, changing her look entirely. Her portrayal of a woman's courage, sacrifice, and unwavering love for her brother was deeply appreciated, earning her accolades from critics and audiences alike. Aishwarya's performance in Sarbjit stood as a testament to her versatility and commitment to portraying women’s strength.

2. Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab: A role that showed grit of a struggling woman

In her 13-year career, Alia Bhatt has charmed audiences with her versatile roles, ranging from glamorous to deeply emotional characters. One of her most challenging roles came in the 2016 film Udta Punjab, where she played a migrant labourer caught in the struggles of drug addiction.

Alia’s portrayal of a character whose life is shattered due to addiction and exploitation requires a major physical and emotional transformation. Her gritty performance in the film earned her critical acclaim and positioned her as one of the strongest actresses of her generation. Alia's ability to take on such a raw and intense role showcased her commitment to challenging the norms and raising awareness on important societal issues.

3. Deepika Padukone: Championing voice of acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone, known for her elegance and grace, took on a highly powerful role in 2020 with the film Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film told the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti, and the harsh realities she faces while fighting for justice and dignity. Deepika’s portrayal of a character who is scarred physically and emotionally from the attack was nothing short of remarkable. The film brought to light the horrific impact of acid violence, and Deepika’s sensitive and poignant performance highlighted the resilience and courage of survivors. Chhapaak was not just a film but a powerful statement on women’s rights, the importance of supporting victims of violence, and the fight for justice. The film’s success and the appreciation for both Deepika and Meghna Gulzar reflect the growing acknowledgment of women’s stories in cinema.

Empowering women through cinema

These actresses have redefined the roles of women in Bollywood, moving away from traditional, glamorous portrayals and embracing characters that reflect the true spirit of women’s empowerment. By taking on such challenging roles, Aishwarya, Alia, and Deepika have not only showcased their acting talents but have also contributed to the growing conversation around women’s struggles, resilience, and triumphs. They have proven that cinema can be a powerful platform for storytelling that goes beyond entertainment, raising awareness on critical social issues, and inspiring change.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Bollywood actresses continue to use their platform to empower and inspire millions of women around the world, proving that they are much more than just stars on the screen – they are advocates for women’s rights, equality, and justice.