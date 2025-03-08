Women's Day 2025 Special: Katrina to Shilpa, Indian actresses who turned out to be successful entrepreneurs On Women’s Day, we celebrate Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and others who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship, breaking barriers and excelling in business.

Several Bollywood actresses have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship, leveraging their fame and business acumen to build successful ventures. On this Women’s Day, we celebrate these inspiring women who have not only excelled in their acting careers but have also made a significant mark in the business world, breaking barriers and setting new standards for female entrepreneurship. Here are some of the top actresses who have truly shown that women can thrive in both entertainment and business:

1. Katrina Kaif

Business Ventures: Katrina Kaif is the co-owner of the beauty and wellness brand Kay Beauty, which she launched in collaboration with the cosmetic brand Nykaa. The line, known for its cruelty-free products, became quite successful in the Indian beauty market. She was also honoured with the Icon of Excellence award for her impact in entertainment and beauty with Kay Beauty at Forbes India Leadership Awards.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Business Ventures: Apart from being a well-known actress, Shilpa Shetty has made successful investments in various sectors. She is the co-owner of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals and runs a wellness brand, Swasthya, which focuses on promoting a healthy lifestyle. Shilpa has also invested in the fitness space with the launch of the Shilpa Shetty App.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Business Ventures: Priyanka has successfully ventured into multiple businesses. She co-owns a restaurant called Sona in New York, along with launching her own haircare line, Anomaly. Additionally, she has a production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which focuses on producing regional cinema.

4. Deepika Padukone

Business Ventures: Deepika is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which raises awareness about mental health and supports those suffering from depression. She also has investments in the online fashion and lifestyle industry, and her clothing line, All About You, has seen great success.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

Business Ventures: Jacqueline has ventured into the world of fitness and wellness with her brand Just Fit. She also owns an online fitness platform and has shown interest in creating eco-friendly fashion products. Her involvement in such ventures showcases her focus on a healthy lifestyle.

6. Anushka Sharma

Business Ventures: Anushka Sharma co-owns the production company Clean Slate Filmz, which has produced successful films like Pari and NH10. She also launched a clothing line, Nush, offering stylish and affordable fashion, and has been actively involved in several charity projects as well.

7. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Business Ventures: Sonam Kapoor has successfully launched her own clothing line, Rheson, which she co-owns with her sister Rhea Kapoor. She is also known for her interest in fashion and regularly collaborates with various international brands.

8. Madhuri Dixit Nene

Business Ventures: Madhuri has invested in the online dance academy Dance with Madhuri, which offers dance lessons and tutorials from the Bollywood icon herself. She also has a few other entrepreneurial ventures and endorsements that have proven to be successful.

These actresses have transitioned smoothly from their acting careers to becoming influential entrepreneurs, often promoting wellness, fashion, beauty, and social causes, proving that their talents extend well beyond the film industry.