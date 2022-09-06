Why Taimur Ali Khan is always grumpy in pap photos? Kareena Kapoor Khan answers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Why Taimur Ali Khan is always grumpy in pap photos?

Kareena Kapoor has always been upfront and candid about her personal life. The actress has never been shy about discussing her children or husband. She previously gave a lot of insights into her life in her Pregnancy Bible. Her son Taimur has been the paparazzi's crush ever since he was born and has now become an internet sensation. Recently, during an interview, the actress opened up about Taimur being annoyed in front of the paparazzi.

Talking to News18, Kareena was quizzed about her son Taimur being grumpy in pap photos. The actress replied, saying, "You can ask him that whenever he’s 18 or 20 and if, at all, he’s ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him." The actress also revealed that Taimur is still not aware of why people click him and he keeps asking her why he is photographed.

Kareena further went on to say that Taimur is very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age. She stressed that he understands it when somebody tells him that something is not right and he isn’t supposed to do it. "But both he and Jeh are very naughty," she added.

The actress also said that Taimur has already skipped a generation due to his father, and they watch movies like Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars, and The Mandalorian together. She further said that Taimur wishes to be like his dad, Saif, and he’s very close to him. She also revealed that sometimes the Pataudi boys all gang up against her.

Talking about work-life balance, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, "They should respect that the woman of the house also works. They should know that their mother also goes to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys will have to be brought up".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently appeared in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

