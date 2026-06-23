Who was Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar? Know about Lavani legend behind Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

New Delhi:

Imagine a dark night, the glow of a Petromax lamp (a gas-powered light), colourful curtains and a stage at a village fair. The air is filled with the sounds of ghungroos (ankle bells) and the dholak (drum), while the audience's applause creates a thunderous roar. A woman is performing Lavani on stage. Suddenly, she goes into labour; she steps backstage, gives birth to a baby girl, and then returns to the stage to resume her performance.

This is not a scene from a Hindi film, but a true incident from the life of Maharashtra's renowned Lavani dancer, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha is based on her life and is directed by Laxman Utekar. Here, we share some lesser-known stories from Vithabai Narayangaonkar's life.

Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar's early life

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was born on July 1, 1935, in the town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district. Her maternal grandfather, Narayan Khude, had established an art troupe, which was later managed by Vithabai's father. Vithabai had a passion for Lavani from childhood. She left school at the age of four and began touring with her father's Lavani troupe. Without any formal training, she learned to sing, dance and act simply by observing others. In 1948, at the age of just 13, she launched her own Lavani troupe.

Kept the promise made to her father throughout her life

When Vithabai Narayangaonkar's father passed away in 1957, it came as a massive shock to her. Before his death, she had promised him that she would never give up Lavani and would continue to entertain people. She honoured this promise until the very end. Vithabai married a man named Maruti Sawant, who managed her bookings and other professional affairs. While Vithabai focused entirely on Lavani, Maruti spent his days drinking and subjecting her to domestic violence. Despite these circumstances, Vithabai did not break; she remained resilient and kept her art alive.

Did not give up Lavani even while nine months pregnant

Once, when Vithabai appeared on stage, everyone was astonished to see her because she was heavily pregnant. People were amazed by her courage. As she began her performance, she suddenly went into labour. Without saying a word to anyone, she quietly stepped backstage and gave birth to a baby girl right there. She even severed the umbilical cord herself using a stone before returning to the stage to dance. When the audience learned that she had just given birth before resuming her performance, they were deeply moved and praised her extraordinary courage.

Performed for Indian Army soldiers in 1962

During the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Vithabai performed Lavani for Indian Army soldiers. Through her performance, she conveyed that the entire nation stood with them, significantly boosting their morale.

Turned down an offer to work in Raj Kapoor's films

The legendary Hindi filmmaker Raj Kapoor was astounded when he witnessed Vithabai Narayangaonkar's artistry. The Showman offered her a role in Hindi films. However, true to the promise she had made to her father never to abandon Lavani, Vithabai politely declined Raj Kapoor's offer.

Ruled the stage for five decades

Starting out as a child artiste in the 1940s, Vithabai Narayangaonkar maintained her dominance in the world of Tamasha and Lavani for nearly five decades. She emerged as the biggest name in this folk art form during the 1950s and 1960s, and her popularity endured well into the changing times of the 1990s.

Spent her final years in hardship

Vithabai, who ruled the hearts of audiences through the Lavani dance form for five decades, spent her final days in poverty and distress. When she passed away in 2002, her family lacked the funds even to transport her mortal remains from the hospital to their home, a fact that saddened many. Yet, Vithabai is still remembered today for her indomitable spirit and her contribution to Lavani. She also received numerous awards during her lifetime.

Now, her life story will be brought to the big screen in Eetha. The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is scheduled to release on August 28, 2026.

Also Read: Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into folk legend Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar | Watch