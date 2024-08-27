Who's real hero of Stree 2? Director Amar Kaushik reacts after Aparshakti Khurrana's comment gets scrutinised

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Director Amar Kaushik reveals who is the real hero of Stree 2

'Stree 2' has broken many box office records. The film's producer, director and starcast are celebrating its success wholeheartedly. However, when it comes to success credit, Shraddha Kapoor is getting the most of it, despite not having a screen space of that level. In such a situation, the statement of actor Aparshakti Khurana, who played Bittu, shocked everyone. However, seems like director Amar Kaushik has now decided to do some damage control.

What did Aparshakti Khurrana say?

Aparshakti Khurana's statement yesterday stunned everyone. The actor had said in a casual conversation that if a film starts doing good business at the box office, then the PR game begins, in which you raise someone up and put someone down. Aparshakti also said that such things make an actor a star. At the same time, others do not get as much attention as they deserve. His statement led some people to speculate that he was taking a dig at Shraddha Kapoor because she is being given the most credit for the success of 'Stree 2'.

Aparshakti Khurana reacted to credit share and said, 'I will not say anything on this, because if the matter is revealed, it will go a long way. I would not like to say anything, whatever the audience says is right.' At the same time, now director Amar Kaushik has broken his silence on this credit war. Along with this, he has been seen trying to cool the matter with his statement.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2's credit share

'Stree 2' director Amar Kaushik emphasises that the story should not be limited to one star, but it should be appreciated as a collective effort. At the same time, the debate over the lead cast of the film has intensified, with fans passionately debating whether 'Stree 2' should be categorised as Rajkummar Rao's or Shraddha Kapoor's film. To this, Kaushik refrained from calling it a woman-centric film, saying, "I would not call it that."

Kaushik elaborated, "I would not call it a woman-centric film, it is much more than that. Yes, the female character in the film is indeed stronger. In our film, a woman is saving the men." Addressing the question of who is the star of 'Stree 2', Kaushik points to the film's promotional material, which has a balanced representation of its cast.

Kaushik emphasises, "All five of them are the stars of this film, their characters make the film. Others will come and go, but these five will be the soul of our film." He says that the film's success is a result of the collective effort of the entire team, including the technicians who have put in their best work. Kaushik concluded that every person associated with the film is a star in his own right, who is associated with filmmaking. He believes that the film would not have achieved its current success without the contribution of every person involved.

