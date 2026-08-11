Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar, actress spotted with Govinda at airport?

New Delhi:

Govinda has once again found himself in the spotlight after a video of the actor with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport surfaced online. The two have been seen together at several public appearances in recent times, and their latest appearance has sparked fresh discussion on social media.

Komal is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Govinda in Roopa. Her association with the actor and his upcoming projects has brought her into the spotlight. Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja's reaction to the recent airport video has added to the buzz.

Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar, also known as Rani Swarnkar, is an upcoming actress who is preparing to make her debut in Hindi cinema. She was relatively unfamiliar to mainstream audiences before her reported association with Govinda's upcoming films. According to reports, Komal hails from Uttar Pradesh.

However, details about her personal life remain limited. Her age, educational background and family details are not widely available in public sources. Her reported debut film, Roopa, will see her share screen space with Govinda.

Govinda and Komal's latest appearance

The recent airport video is not the first time Govinda and Komal have been spotted together. The two have reportedly made several public appearances together in recent times. Their latest outing has once again fuelled speculation among social media users. However, it is important to note that neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed any romantic relationship.

Komal is reportedly making her Hindi film debut with Roopa, which also marks Govinda's reported return to the big screen. She has also been linked to another upcoming Govinda project, Duniyadari. However, her involvement in the film has not been officially confirmed.

Govinda's work front

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019. The veteran actor is now reportedly preparing for a return to films with Roopa, where he is set to share the screen with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. The project has gained attention amid recent speculation about the two actors after they were spotted together at the airport.

However, reports about a possible relationship remain unconfirmed. Neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly addressed or confirmed the dating rumours so far.

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