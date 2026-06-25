Who is Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh? Her remarks on Ghis Ghis Ghis co-star Akshay Kumar have everyone talking

New Delhi:

Akshara Singh, a well-known actress in the Bhojpuri film industry, is currently making headlines for the song Ghis Ghis Ghis. She is set to showcase her dance moves alongside Bollywood's 'Khiladi Kumar' in the song from the film Welcome to the Jungle, which releases in cinemas this Friday, June 26, 2026.

While the song is currently trending heavily on social media, her thoughts on working with Akshay are also all over the internet. Let's find out more about her.

What did Akshara Singh say about Akshay Kumar?

In conversation with ANI, she revealed how the actor continued shooting for the song despite suffering from a high fever of 103-104 degrees. "The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication," she said. Also, watch the Ghis Ghis Ghis track here:

Who is Akshara Singh?

Born on August 30, 1993, Akshara is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Beyond her success as an actress, Akshara has established herself as a popular singer, with her music releases garnering immense appreciation and her YouTube videos frequently surpassing 100 million views. Adding another feather to her cap, she has earned recognition as the “Queen of Reels,” reflecting her strong connection with audiences across digital platforms with 6.9 million followers on Instagram.

A passionate advocate for women's empowerment, Akshara is known for voicing important social issues with conviction, leading many to believe that a future in politics could be a natural progression of her journey. She has also ventured into production as an entrepreneur and heads her own entertainment company.

Akshara Singh’s acting journey

Akshara started her career with the film Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye (2011) and rose to prominence with Satyamev Jayate (2013). Some of her most popular films are Tabadala, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Ae Balma Bihar Wala and Diler. She has shared screen space alongside top stars such as Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Her most popular tracks include Idhar Aane Ka Nahi, Don't Touch My Hand, Falanwa Ke Beta Sapanwa Me Aata Hai, Call Kare Kya and Kamariya.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV.)

Also read: Watch: Akshay Kumar visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release