Who are Saiyaara movie's debutants? Here's everything to know about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda impressed netizens with the Saiyaara trailer. Both looked impressive and also seemed to have helped social media users get over the notion that 'starkids can't act'. The film that will be released next week and the trailer and songs of Saiyaara have created enough anticipation for the film. But do you know that this is the debut film of Ahaan and Aneet? Yes! Mohit Suri, who is known for bringing out the best in debutants, is once again playing the drums he's good at.

Who is Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday is the cousin brother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and the nephew of well-known actor Chunky Panday. He was born in December 1997 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, a well-known wellness coach and social media influencer. Alanna Panday, Ahaan's sister, is a well-known actress and social media star who has millions of Instagram and other platform followers. Until the official announcement of his acting debut, Ahaan mostly avoided the spotlight. But because of his well-known family, he continues to receive a lot of attention on social media. Earlier, a number of his recordings from his sister Alanna's wedding celebrations went viral.

Is Aneet an outsider?

Aneet Padda is set to make an entry into the world of cinema with her debut with Saiyaara under the Yash Raj Films banner. For those who don't know, Aneet isn't exactly an outsider. Her parents, Nitya and Karan, are already involved in movie production, which gives her a solid behind-the-scenes connection to the industry. Moreover, big names like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Saraf follow her mother on social media.

About the film

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, Saiyaara is a romantic love story, which will release on July 18, 2025 in theatres.

