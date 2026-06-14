Where is Lagaan actress Gracy Singh now? From Bollywood fame to a quieter life away from films

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Gracy Singh, who rose to fame with the film Lagaan, was once a prominent Bollywood star. After delivering hits like Munna Bhai MBBS and Gangaajal, she unexpectedly distanced herself from the film industry and chose the path of spirituality. Gracy Singh earned significant acclaim after starring in Lagaan. She shared the screen with Aamir Khan in the film and her simplicity and innocence won the hearts of the audience. Subsequently, she worked with major stars such as Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan.

For the unversed, Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, was nominated for an Oscar in 2001. Despite this success, Gracy gradually drifted away from the film industry.

Gracy Singh's career

Gracy began her career as a dancer, performing with a dance troupe called The Planets. She made her acting debut in 1997 with the TV show Amanat, but it was Lagaan that brought her true recognition.

The film was written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, with Aamir Khan serving as the producer. Lagaan proved to be a massive hit and became the third Indian film, after Mother India and Salaam Bombay! to be nominated for an Oscar.

Following this, Gracy starred in successful films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Gangaajal. Although her acting was well-received by the public, she was unable to sustain her success in the long run.

Gracy worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali films

Gracy Singh also appeared alongside Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the film Armaan, but it was a box-office failure. She later worked in films such as Chanchal, Deshdrohi and Dekh Bhai Dekh, none of which succeeded at the box office. After a string of box-office failures, Gracy worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali films, but she did not achieve significant success there either. Subsequently, she decided to step away from acting.

Gracy chose spirituality over fame

Gracy has always maintained that acting was not the ultimate goal of her life; she never aspired to become a massive Bollywood star. In 2015, she made a comeback to television, playing the role of a goddess in the show Santoshi Maa, which was well-received by the audience.

Over time, Gracy Singh became associated with the spiritual organization Brahma Kumaris; she often states that she found true peace and happiness not in fame, but in spirituality.

Also Read: 25 years of Lagaan: Remember the actress who played 'gori mem' in Aamir Khan's film? What she's doing now