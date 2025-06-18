When Shah Rukh Khan gave surprise visit to Aamir Khan's Sitare Zameen Par set and met 10 debutants Aamir Khan's 'Sitare Zameen Par' is ready for its release. But do you know that Shah Rukh Khan had given a surprise visit to this film's set?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is in the news these days for his upcoming film 'Sitare Zameen Par'. Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood is busy promoting his film. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Productions shared a video on Wednesday, where King Khan was seen giving a surprise visit to Aamir's set. Not only was the Dangal actor surprised, but the 10 debutants of Sitare Zameen Par were seen excited to me Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the 2.38-minute video on YouTube and wrote, 'What happens when the King of Hearts walks onto a set full of shining Sitaare? This special behind-the-scenes captures the fun, warmth, and unforgettable moments shared between Shah Rukh, Aamir, and our incredible cast: guaranteed to melt your heart!'

The actors were happy to find Shah Rukh

The video starts with Shah Rukh Khan's entry, where he reaches the hall where the rest of the actors of the film and Aamir Khan were rehearsing. After this, SRK tells those actors that Aamir had called HIM several times to meet the team. 'He has called and messaged me several times. Finally, I had a free day and I am very happy that I have come,' Shah Rukh said in the video. The actors were visibly happy to have Shah Rukh with them.

Later, SRK was seen having fun with these artists as they recited dialogues from his film. While some told him about their favourite films, others tried his signature pose. In the end, Shah Rukh also took a group photo with these artists.

'Sitare Zameen Par' release date

Talking about 'Sitare Zameen Par', the film is releasing in theatres on June 20. Genelia D'Souza is seen in the lead role with Aamir in this film. Through this film, Aamir is making a comeback on the big screen after 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. 'Sitare Zameen Par' is also being called the spiritual sequel of 'Taare Zameen Par'.

