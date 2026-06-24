'It has been diagnosed...': When Padma Bhushan awardee Alka Yagnik revealed her hearing loss

New Delhi:

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik was conferred with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23. It marked one of her rare public appearances, especially after the singer publicly opened up about battling rare "sensory neural nerve hearing loss" in 2024. Here's a look back at her alarming post that had left fans extremely concerned for her well-being.

What did Alka Yagnik first post about her health condition in 2024?

On June 17, 2024, Alka Yagnik posted a photo of herself and updated fans about her health with a shocking post. She had penned, " To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action."

She continued, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour."

Alka Yagnik reflects on her health after Padma Bhushan felicitation

Addressing her health concerns, the singer posted a photo with President Murmu and wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

She further added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

Over the course of her illustrious career, Alka Yagnik has lent her voice to some of Bollywood's most beloved songs, including Dil Kehta Hai Chal Unse Mil, Dilbar Dilbar, Choli Ke Peeche, Dil Ne Yeh Kahan Hai Dil Se, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Dil Laga Liya, Pardesi Pardesi, Ek Do Teen and Aye Mere Humsafar, among many others.

Also read: Alka Yagnik reflects on health journey after Padma Award ceremony: 'Slowly finding my way back...'