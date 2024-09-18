When Kareena Kapoor Khan hit 15 slaps to THIS actor during shoot of 'The Buckingham Murders'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders is running in theatres

Bold and outspoken Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her unfiltered nature. Whatever character she is playing in films, but off camera she likes to be outspoken. These days this actress is in the news for 'The Buckingham Murders', in which she has played the role of a British detective of Indian origin.

'The Buckingham Murders' is a very special film for Kareena Kapoor. Through this movie, she has entered the production line. Yes!, she is also the co-producer of this film. At the same time, Hansal Mehta is the director of this movie. 'The Buckingham Murders' may be generating low income at the box office, but its story and Kareena's acting have impressed people a lot. Meanwhile, there is news that Bebo slapped a famous chef several times on the set. Let's find out why she did this.

Who did Kareena slap?

Chef Ranveer Brar has played the role of Daljeet Kohli in 'The Buckingham Murders'. During a scene, Kareena had to slap him. Ranveer said during an interview that in a scene, Kareena had to slap him and she was hesitant to do so. "Kareena repeatedly saying that she will not slap him in real," said the chef-turned-actor.

Kareena slapped Ranveer without touching

Ranveer further said that whenever the shot was to be shot, Kareena would slap him in such a way that she was not even touching Ranveer and the hand would just stop near the nose. Whereas, in the slap scene, Ranveer is really not used to reacting without getting slapped. Therefore, it took 15 retakes to give a perfect shot for this scene. Ranveer said that the shot was okayed after 15 retakes, but Kareena did not touch him even once and completed the slap scene without touching him. 'The Buckingham Murders' in running in theatres and giving competition to 2018's re-released film 'Tumbbad'.

