When Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy | Throwback

New Delhi:

As South Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon became the first Korean actor to take part in the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony at the 2026 final, fans were reminded of another historic moment involving an Indian star. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup final match in Qatar, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Pictures and videos of this incident soon spread like wildfire on the Internet, and Deepika was spotted making waves in a white shirt teamed with a golden overcoat as she took the pitch for the unveiling of the trophy.

Deepika unveiled the trophy along with Iker Casillas

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone joined hands with Spanish footballer Iker Casillas to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the final match between Argentina and France. Under FIFA protocol, only a select group of people, including former FIFA World Cup winners, heads of state and designated officials, are permitted to touch or carry it.

Deepika's appearance marked a historic milestone, making her the first Indian to be given the honour of unveiling football's most coveted prize.

Ranveer Singh was seen cheering from the stands

Deepika was also accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh, at the final. Videos shared by fans on social media showed the couple enjoying the match from the stands. In one clip, Ranveer could be seen animatedly discussing the game with a friend while Deepika watched the action unfold on the pitch.

A star-studded FIFA World Cup final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France attracted celebrities from around the world. Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the trophy after 38 years in one of the most memorable finals in the tournament's history.

Several Indian celebrities were present at the Lusail Stadium, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Kartik Aaryan.

Jung Ho-yeon continues the tradition in 2026

At the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon added another milestone to football history by becoming the first Korean actor to participate in an official FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony. Representing Louis Vuitton as its global ambassador, she walked onto the pitch alongside Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz carrying the specially designed trophy case before Spain's final against Argentina. Her appearance drew widespread attention and highlighted the growing presence of Asian stars on football's biggest stage.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 final sees Mohanlal, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and other stars in attendance | See list