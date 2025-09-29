When customs officials stopped Mahmood at the airport, know actor's priceless reaction On the occasion of Mehmood's birth anniversary, know about the time when Mehmood's comedy helped him pass customs checks at the airport.

Mehmood Ali, known as Mehmood, was one gem of an actor from the Hindi film industry. Born on September 29, 1932, this versatile artist cast such a spell on the silver screen with his unique comic timing, playful manner and heartwarming simplicity that his films remain beloved by audiences even decades later.

Actor, producer, and director Mehmood not only lived every character but also immortalised it. But do you know that Mehmood not only did comedy on screen but in real life as well? Let's tell you about an incident when the late actor made a custom check at Mumbai international airport feel light with his comic timing.

When Mehmood was stopped by customs officials

Mahmood was called the King of Comedy; his sense of humour wasn't limited to films, but was present in every moment of his life. His unmatched wit and comedy often saved him from difficult situations. His biography, 'Mehmood: A Man of Many Moods,' contains a humorous anecdote about how a father, by imitating his angry son, turned a serious situation into a lighthearted one and got himself a pass through customs inspection.

This incident occurred when Mehmood was returning from an international trip with his son, Lucky Ali. Customs officials at Mumbai airport stopped them, suspecting they had brought more luggage than the permitted amount. The inspection process was cumbersome and tedious. The repeated questions irritated Mehmood's son, Lucky Ali.

Mehmood imitated Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali, enraged, said to the officer, 'Do you know who you're talking to? This is my father, Mehmood!' It was a natural reaction for an actor's son, but for the actor, it instantly became an opportunity for comedy. While the officer was serious, Mehmood immediately began imitating his son's anger and the high pitch of his voice. He repeated the same line, 'Do you know who you're talking to?' He repeated this phrase several times, making filmy faces.

His comedy was so hilarious that everyone at the airport couldn't help but laugh. Even the customs officer couldn't contain his laughter. Mehmood's effortless comedy instantly lightened the tense and serious atmosphere of the moment. It was only after this act that the officer recognised Mehmood and his investigation ended in a lighthearted manner.

This incident proves that Mehmood's comedy wasn't just an art, but an integral part of his personality. He always believed that even the most serious situations in life hold a chance for laughter, and this philosophy makes him one of the greatest artists in the history of Indian cinema.

