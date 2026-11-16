What went behind Ramayana's 'Bharat milaap' scene? National Award-winning actor Addinath Kothare reveals

It can now be safely concluded that Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana is among the top five highest-grossing films in India. The film, which was released on November 5, eyeing the Diwali weekend, is now marching towards Rs 1500 crore at the global box office. As the film continues to trend online, National Award actor Addinath Kothare, who played Bharat in the film, has dissected the behind-the-scenes of one of the most crucial moments of the epic.

Inside Ramayana's 'Bharat milaap' scene

Actor Addinath Kothare, who played the role of Bharat in Ramayana, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film. Revealing the anatomy of the scenes, he wrote, "Throughout the shoot schedule, I eagerly waited for one particular scene. My moment to deliver. Until then, I lurked in the shadows behind the director, @niteshtiwari, trying to glimpse his process. The scale was vast, yet his calm composure never wavered. That stillness only comes from nearly a decade of building a world brick by brick. Having idolised his storytelling—Dangal is a bible of screenplay writing for our generation—I couldn’t wait to experience his direction during the Bharat Milap. I’m a restless, curious soul. Then the day arrived."

He continued, "As actors, we visualise every way to deliver, often expecting too much from ourselves. Bharat Milap has been portrayed by stalwarts across generations. How do I match that? The pressure built in my subconscious, and I knew I had to detach. Before the shot, the costume team brought Bharat’s crown. It needed adjustments, so they took it back. Unable to wait, I walked toward the director’s village for rehearsals. Nitesh Sir greeted me with such warmth that it instantly eased my overthinking."

He then wrote, "We sat across from each other with our scripts. Seeking validation, hoping to nail my lines on the first try. Then, the maestro waved his magic wand. Just before I read, Nitesh Sir placed a hand on Bharat’s shoulder and said, “I remember your test. You were very honest. That’s exactly what Bharat needs. Your honesty.” He didn’t have to say it, yet he knew exactly what I needed to hear. That is Nitesh Tiwari’s process: empathy. The pressure vanished. I walked onto the Chitrakoot set, greeted by divinity personified—Shri Ram, Maa Sita, and Laxman, whose divine energy filled the sets of Ramayana."

"On my mark for final checks, the costume team rushed in with the adjusted crown alongside producer Namit Malhotra himself. Paying attention to the smallest detail to protect Nitesh Sir’s vision, he stood there until it was fitted. This time, it was a perfect fit. Nitesh Sir setting my perspective right must have set the crown right for Lord Bharat, too," Kothare concluded.

Ramayana review and movie rating

Ramayana: Part 1 was given 4 out of 5 stars by India TV. An excerpt from our review read, "The biggest attraction of Ramayana is its technical scale. The production design, cinematography, visual effects and background score come together to create a world that transports viewers to another era. The grandeur of Ayodhya, the beauty of Mithila, the palaces of Lanka, the forests and the battle sequences add richness to the film's visual canvas. Each location has its own identity. Lanka represents gold, power and wealth, while Ayodhya reflects discipline, culture and peace."

Our review also highlighted the visual effects created by DNEG, particularly the sequences involving Ravana and Jatayu. It further mentioned, "DNEG's visual effects are among the film's biggest strengths. The larger-than-life settings, divine weapons, battle sequences and mythological landscapes create an impact on the big screen. The scenes involving Ravana, particularly the confrontation between Ravana and Jatayu, stand out for their technical execution. There are moments when the CGI looks slightly artificial. However, the scale of the world created for the film manages to make up for these shortcomings to a considerable extent."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. It is currently running in theatres.

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