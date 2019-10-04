War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy leaked by Tamilrockers

War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy leaked online

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action-thriller War and Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are the latest movies to be hit by piracy. Tamilrockers, an infamous piracy website has leaked both the movies online. For unversed, Tamikrockers is an illegal hub of pirated movies and that too in HD quality. Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood, Hollywood and Malayalam movies are available here for download. Though the URL is blocked by the government, the site is accessible via proxy servers.

The site remains undeterred despite several warnings and efforts by the government and authorities to ban it. Even the Madras High Court banned Tamilrockers but days later, it was on its feet again.

Earlier, movies such as Prassthanam, Rambo, Section 375 and Chhichhore have been leaked by Tamilrockers adversely affecting the films' business.

On a related note, War directed by Siddharth Anand had a bumper opening of Rs 53 crore. On Day 2, War is expected to mint over Rs 20 crores thus taking its total collection to Rs 70 crore plus. War has received mixed reviews from critics. The movie has Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other and this has excited fans. Who wouldn't want to see face-off between two hot men of Bollywood?

ALSO READ: War Box Office collection Day 2: Hrithik, Tiger's film puts up fiery total

War's story is about Kabir (Hrithik) a senior intelligence agent who goes rogue and Khalid (Tiger), his protégé who is assigned to hunt down and eliminate his mentor.

On the other hand, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the magnum opus has Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. It is based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 2

