Want to make Diwali reels on Instagram? Here are 7 songs to add to your festive playlist

Diwali is the perfect occasion to capture beautiful moments with family, friends and loved ones. Whether you are sharing pictures of your festive outfit, decorating your home, lighting diyas or enjoying celebrations with family, the right song can make your Instagram reels even more special. From devotional tracks to Bollywood classics and romantic numbers, here are seven songs to add to your Diwali playlist.

1. Mangal Rang

Film: Ramayana | Singers: Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal | Music: AR Rahman

Add a devotional and celebratory touch to your Diwali reels with Mangal Rang, the third song released from Ramayana. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the track celebrates the homecoming of Lord Rama. Composed by AR Rahman, it features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas. The song is a fitting choice for reels capturing the spiritual significance of Diwali and the celebrations surrounding Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya.

2. Mere Tumhare Sabke Liye Happy Diwali

Film: Home Delivery

Diwali is all about spending time with family and creating memories with loved ones. Mere Tumhare Sabke Liye Happy Diwali from Home Delivery captures that feeling perfectly. Add this track to reels featuring your home decorations, festive preparations, family pictures and childhood Diwali memories. Its cheerful vibe makes it a lovely choice for celebrating the festival together.

3. Diwali: Aisa Ishq Hua Hai Jaise Aayi Diwali

Film: Apoorva | Singer: Vishal Mishra

Looking for a romantic track for your Diwali reel? This song from Apoorva can add a beautiful touch to your festive posts. Its lyrics, 'Shaam rangoli si, raatein taaron wali', capture the warmth and charm of the celebrations. Use it for pictures with your partner, festive outfit videos or a romantic glimpse of your Diwali evening.

4. Din Din Diwali

Artist: Yashraj Mukhate

For those who enjoy the traditional and playful side of Diwali, Din Din Diwali is a fun addition to the playlist. The track goes well with videos of festive preparations, including applying oil and ubtan, preparing traditional delicacies and enjoying the celebrations at home. It can bring a lively, desi touch to your Instagram stories.

5. Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Ji Gharwali

Film: Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

If you love Bollywood music from the 1990s and early 2000s, this track deserves a place in your Diwali playlist. Its upbeat and playful mood is perfect for reels capturing festive shopping, family gatherings, laughter and all the excitement that comes with the celebrations.

6. Jalte Diye

Film: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo | Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

For a grand and elegant Diwali reel, Jalte Diye from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is a beautiful option. Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice and the song's soothing composition complement the glow of diyas and festive lights.

You can pair it with slow-motion videos in a lehenga or sherwani, pictures of your ethnic outfit or clips showing your beautifully decorated home.

7. Jai Shree Ram

Film: Adipurush | Singers: Ajay-Atul

If you want to begin Diwali morning on a devotional note, Jai Shree Ram from Adipurush is a great choice. The powerful chorus, energetic music and traditional dhol beats create an atmosphere filled with devotion. The song celebrates the victory of light over darkness and can beautifully accompany videos of your morning prayers and festive rituals.

So, which song are you adding to your Diwali Instagram reel?

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