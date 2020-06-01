Wajid Khan dedicates a song to brother Sajid in a viral video from hospital

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ONLYSALMANMATTERS In the video, Wajid Khan enthusiastically sings "Hudd Hudd Dabangg", a popular track from the first instalment of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg franchise.

Music composer and playback singer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away in the wee hours of Monday in a Mumbai hospital. "He died of a cardiac arrest," brother Sajid Khan confirmed to PTI. Sajid also mentioned that Wajid had tested COVID-19 positive and had underlying kidney issues as well. While Bollywood and his fans are mourning the demise of Wajid, who has "gone too soon", a video of the music composer has surfaced on social media leaving everyone emotional.

In a video shot in the hospital, Wajid dedicates a song to Sajid. He enthusiastically sings "Hudd Hudd Dabangg", a popular track from the first instalment of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg franchise. His lively spirit while undergoing treatment in the hospital cheered up other patients as well. A woman can be seen enjoying Wajid's song with a broad smile. Check out the video below:

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Kajol's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They went on to collaborate with the superstar in his films such as Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer and Dabangg franchise.

Wajid has also crooned songs for Salman such as Mera Hi Jalwa and Fevicol Se. Wajid also did playback for Akshay in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore. He served a mentor along with his brother Sajid in singing reality shows-Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. They also composed IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka, which was sung by Wajid.

The duo's last creation was Salman’s songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai.

Soon after the news of Wajid's demise broke, film fraternity took to Twitter to pour in tributes. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arbaaz Khan expressed grief on his death and offer condolences to his family.

Priyanka Chopra wrote that she will always remember Wajid’s laughter. "The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” she shared on Twitter.

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Sharing an old photo, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "still can’t believe it... feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar. One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart... Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend".

Paying his tribute, his frequent collaborator Salman Khan wrote, "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ..."

