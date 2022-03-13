Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files declared tax-free in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ISHUBAADSHAH84 'Kashmir Files' was released on March 11

Vivek Ranjan, Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' starring National Award winners Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty has been declared tax-free by the Gujarat government. The film has witnessed an uprise in its second-day box office collection. The film, which was released in theatres on March 11, earned Rs. 3.55 crores on its opening day.

Previously, the Haryana government had declared that 'The Kashmir Files' will be tax-free in the state.

Recently, the National Award-winning director, his actor-producer wife Pallavi Joshi and producer Abhishek Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Sharing a picture with the PM, Abhishek wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF."

Vivek retweeted him and wrote, “I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi."

'The Kashmir Files' also stars Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It was earlier slated to release in January but got delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

-with inputs from Nirnay