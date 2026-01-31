Vishal Bhardwaj shares glimpse of Arijit Singh's song 'Ishq Hone Wala Hai,' urges singer to reverse retirement Vishal Bhardwaj posted an emotional video in response to Arijit Singh's retirement, where he shared glimpse of his next song and also requested him to reverse retirement.

Popular singer Arijit Singh has declared that he will not take up playback singing assignments anymore, and the news has left everyone stunned. Although music lovers were disappointed with the news, many people also appreciated the singer for taking a very bold and personal decision.

Amid all this, National Award winning filmmaker, composer and producer Vishal Bharadwaj shared a glimpse of Arijit's next song 'Ishq Hone Wala Hai', which could probably be his last song.

Vishal Bhardwaj's emotional post for Arijit

Vishal Bhardwaj has posted an emotional video in response to Arijit Singh's retirement. The video is from his last interaction with Arijit Singh. Posting the video, Vishal wrote, 'Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas. Its unacceptable.'

Vishal and Arijit along with Rekha Bharadwaj can be spotted in the video, while the director and composer can be seen singing 'Ishq Hone Wala Hai'. The song is expected to release soon.

Vishal Bharadwaj and Arijit Singh's collaborations

Arijit Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj have created some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema together, such as 'Khul Kabhi Toh' from Haider and 'Yeh Ishq Hai' from Rangoon. Their songs are known for their emotional depth, often penned by Gulzar. The duo also collaborated on 'Hum Toh Tere Liye The' from the 2026 film O Romeo.

Arijit singh's songs

Most recently, his song 'Matrubhoomi' from Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been released and has received a good response from his fans.

Arijit Singh has given the Bollywood industry some of its most iconic songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Kesariya and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. He has also received 2 National Awards for his contribution to the Indian music industry.

